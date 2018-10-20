SIU investigating police-involved shooting

HAMILTON — Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating a police-involved shooting that left a woman dead in Hamilton early Saturday morning.

A Special Investigations Unit spokesman says Hamilton police received a call about a woman with a knife in a home at about 1 a.m.

He says when police arrived at the scene there was an interaction between officers and the woman, and an officer shot a firearm.

He says the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.