One dead after alleged hit-and-run in Brampton

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police are investigating after an alleged hit-and-run left one person dead in Brampton, Ont.

Peel regional police say two cars collided in an intersection around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the 31-year-old man who had been driving the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but he is now in stable condition.