Awards ceremony honours Waterdown legion members

Over 50 longtime members of the Royal Canadian Legion Waterdown branch were honoured for their service at a special awards ceremony.
The Oct. 20 celebration kicked off by recognizing the Ladies Auxiliary, which has been serving the community for 62 years. Legion members were then presented with membership pins by Garry Spears and Margaret Ritchie.
Members recognized included:
Affiliates
Five years: Devon Ambrose, Matthew Campbell, Bill Fleming, Clive Harrison, Barry Peer, Amos Perry, Cameron Rusk and Brent Smith.
10 years: Douglas Laking, Marion Laking, Murray Laking and Steven Ross
20 years: Jim Chesterfield, Thomas Seth and Bruce Watson
Associates
Five years: Louis Andree, Braden Bishop, Judy Blacquiere, Karen Dunbar, William Elliot, Kathleen Hawkyard, Drew Hawkyard, Donald Luckhurst, Bob Martinson, Robert Paul and Rick Sands
10 years: Sharon Book, Leslie Fisher and Wayne Richmond
15 years: Stella Noble
20 years: Edward Powell and Andrew Syko
25 years: Roy Hanigan, James Hawkins and Tina Kaspar
30 years: Richard Lowe
35 years: F.W. Gallant and Carol Palmer
40 years: Tom Dixon, Inez Laking and R.D. Mascarin
45 years: Reginald MacDonald and T.P. Thompson
Ordinary
Five years: Jeffery Baker, Robert Filey, Rick Little and Patrick McCarthy
10 years: Terance Ryan
20 years: Barry Barlow
45 years: Joseph Benn, T. Bilger, Peter Mackie and Evert McCallum
Executive committee members also received bars for their service. They included Sharon Jarmuth, Karen Dunbar and Cathy Galus.
A special presentation was also made to Christopher Redford, heritage presentation co-ordinator in the tourism and cultural division for the City of Hamilton, who designed the Vimy Ridge oak tree commemorative heritage plaque, which will be unveiled on Nov. 11.
The Oct. 20 celebration was held in the upstairs hall of the local legion and included a lunch in honour of the veterans.
