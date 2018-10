Tory easy winner in Toronto mayoral race

Toronto Mayor John Tory easily won re-election on Monday, trouncing the city's former planner after a campaign marked by unprecedented interference from the provincial government.

Tory took about 63 per cent of the vote while his main rival, Jennifer Keesmaat, took about 23 per cent — giving the incumbent mayor a far more significant victory than when he was first elected four years ago.

"That's quite an evening isn't it," Tory, 64, joked in his victory speech, calling his mandate historic. "I want to acknowledge Jennifer Keesmaat, who brought ideas forward which I'm sure we'll discuss in the coming days."

In all, voters in more than 400 communities across Ontario cast ballots for their next municipal government after campaigns that had seen everything from legal battles to electoral reform. Entire councils in 26 municipalities were unopposed and were acclaimed.

In Toronto, Keesmaat and other critics had tried to paint Tory as weak and unwilling to stand up for the city after Premier Doug Ford slashed the number of council seats from 47 to 25 mid-race.

Tory countered by arguing he prefers a low-key approach that allows him to get on with upper levels of government and get things done. A total of 242 candidates vied for a spot on the city's shrunken council.

"Mr. Tory has worked hard his whole life in political office, and I'm sure that our mayor will return to office determined to make his time there count," Keesmaat said in her concession speech in which she thanked supporters. "We'll eventually figure out ways for people to afford to live here."

Four years ago, Tory took only 40 per cent of the popular vote when he edged out Ford, who finished in second place with 33 per cent. Ford went on to become Progressive Conservative leader earlier this year and became premier this summer.

In Brampton just northwest of Toronto, ousted Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown was in a tight race for mayor, with latest results showing him narrowly ahead of Mayor Linda Jeffrey with 82 per cent of votes counted.

Brown was forced to step down from his post as leader of the provincial party amid sexual misconduct allegations he denies.