Village lowers 'straight flag' after backlash

Chipman's office assistant, Janette Fanjoy, said on Monday that the rainbow flag had been raised for the week of June 24, and the straight flag had also been scheduled to fly for one week.

Faith Kennedy, who works with youth in the community, said she was surprised the council approved the straight flag.

Kennedy was one of a number of residents who requested a rainbow flag fly for the village's first pride celebrations this year, although requests for a rainbow crosswalk were not approved.

Kennedy said she had read in the local newspaper about the idea of a straight flag being presented to council, but didn't expect the mayor and councillors to approve it.

"Heterosexuals have never had to fight, we've always been accepted," said Kennedy.

"I personally hope that this doesn't represent the better part of our village. I was raised here and I would like to think that this isn't really what our village is about."

Justin Smith, who grew up in the neighbouring village of Minto, N.B., said in an email Monday that he sees the raising of the straight flag as a "display of hate" that sends a disappointing message.

"There has been a lot of emotions that come with seeing community leaders act in this blatantly insensitive manner," Smith wrote.

As a member of the LGBTQ community, Smith said he celebrates pride after years of living with disrespect and bullying, and said he sees it as a way to honour those who have been killed over their sexual and gender identities.

Smith said he hopes the council will issue an apology and resign.

"The LGBT pride movement wasn't born out of a celebration of sexuality, it was to bring visibility to an oppressed and marginalized people group," Smith wrote.

"The sad irony here is that raising a so-called 'straight pride' flag ... is a prime example of the discrimination that we have faced and still face today."

Helen Kennedy, executive director of human rights group Egale Canada, said she wasn't familiar with the straight flag -- and Sunday's ceremony was the first time she had heard of it being raised in Canada.

Kennedy said the council's decision to raise the flag was "unfortunate and unnecessary," and said it likely stems from a lack of understanding of the real symbolism of the pride flag, as well as a lack of understanding about the hardships faced by Canada's LGBTQ community.

"When the LGBT community recognizes an event like pride or sees the pride flag flying, it is an indication that their community is potentially a safe space for them to be and to live," Kennedy said.

"I think it's really unfortunate that the community has done this because it further marginalizes LGBTI people and it makes them feel really unsafe in their communities."

Kennedy said the incident in Chipman highlights the importance of educating the public about the realities faced by many LGBTQ people in Canada, such as lack of access to health care, housing and employment, was well as high incidents of homelessness.

She said she hopes the village will take the opportunity to discuss the realities of being a marginalized person in a small community, and the message that raising a "straight pride" flag sends.

"It really flies in the face of those who are the most marginalized in our society."

-By Holly McKenzie-Sutter in St. John's, N.L.

By The Canadian Press