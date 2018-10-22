Enrolment rise lifts Hamilton trustees’ pay up a notch

Higher student enrolment at Hamilton public schools is partially offsetting the Ford government’s decision to rescind a $400 increase to trustees’ base pay that had been set to take effect for the new term of office.

The additional 973.5 students will translate into an extra $155 for a regular trustee, boosting their pay to $13,730 per year on Dec. 1, an increase of about one per cent from the current $13,575.

A formula set by the province provides a base pay of $5,900 and then adds an amount based on enrolment. The student population rose to 49,217.75 for the 2017-18 school year, up from 48,244.25 the previous year

The chair gets an extra $5,000 and an additional enrolment amount, and as a result will earn $21,191, an increase of $204, or slightly less than one per cent, from the current $20,987.