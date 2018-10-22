Strikes by Canada Post workers underway in four cities across the country

Rotating strikes by Canada Post employees have begun in four Canadian cities and the union representing about 50,000 of the Crown corporation’s workers say an update on other locations targeted for job action will be coming shortly.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents urban employees as well as rural and suburban mail carriers, started 24-hour strikes in Victoria, B.C., Edmonton, Alta., Halifax, N.S. and Windsor shortly after midnight on Monday, Oct. 22.
Union spokesperson Emilie Tobin said they anticipate releasing the locations of other cities where job action will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 23 later or Monday, Oct. 22. Tobin couldn’t say how many cities would be affected.
In a release posted to its website, the union says mail will be delivered during the rotating strikes but it could be delayed.
“Our goal has always been a negotiated settlement but we will not agree to anything that doesn’t address health and safety, gender equality and good, full-time middle-class jobs,” said CUPW national president Mike Palecek in the release.
Key issues for the union include wages, job security, overtime and improved health and safety measures. Canada Post said in a statement that it made a “significant” offer to the union including increased wages, job security and improved benefits.
Canada Post says it will try to keep the impact on customers, during this job action, to a minimum and that updates about the rotating strikes will be posted to canadapost.ca/update.
Rotating strikes by Canada Post employees have begun in four Canadian cities and the union representing about 50,000 of the Crown corporation’s workers say an update on other locations targeted for job action will be coming shortly.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents urban employees as well as rural and suburban mail carriers, started 24-hour strikes in Victoria, B.C., Edmonton, Alta., Halifax, N.S. and Windsor shortly after midnight on Monday, Oct. 22.
Union spokesperson Emilie Tobin said they anticipate releasing the locations of other cities where job action will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 23 later or Monday, Oct. 22. Tobin couldn’t say how many cities would be affected.
In a release posted to its website, the union says mail will be delivered during the rotating strikes but it could be delayed.
“Our goal has always been a negotiated settlement but we will not agree to anything that doesn’t address health and safety, gender equality and good, full-time middle-class jobs,” said CUPW national president Mike Palecek in the release.
Key issues for the union include wages, job security, overtime and improved health and safety measures. Canada Post said in a statement that it made a “significant” offer to the union including increased wages, job security and improved benefits.
Canada Post says it will try to keep the impact on customers, during this job action, to a minimum and that updates about the rotating strikes will be posted to canadapost.ca/update.
Rotating strikes by Canada Post employees have begun in four Canadian cities and the union representing about 50,000 of the Crown corporation’s workers say an update on other locations targeted for job action will be coming shortly.
The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents urban employees as well as rural and suburban mail carriers, started 24-hour strikes in Victoria, B.C., Edmonton, Alta., Halifax, N.S. and Windsor shortly after midnight on Monday, Oct. 22.
Union spokesperson Emilie Tobin said they anticipate releasing the locations of other cities where job action will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 23 later or Monday, Oct. 22. Tobin couldn’t say how many cities would be affected.
In a release posted to its website, the union says mail will be delivered during the rotating strikes but it could be delayed.
“Our goal has always been a negotiated settlement but we will not agree to anything that doesn’t address health and safety, gender equality and good, full-time middle-class jobs,” said CUPW national president Mike Palecek in the release.
Key issues for the union include wages, job security, overtime and improved health and safety measures. Canada Post said in a statement that it made a “significant” offer to the union including increased wages, job security and improved benefits.
Canada Post says it will try to keep the impact on customers, during this job action, to a minimum and that updates about the rotating strikes will be posted to canadapost.ca/update.