Strikes by Canada Post workers underway in four cities across the country

Rotating strikes by Canada Post employees have begun in four Canadian cities and the union representing about 50,000 of the Crown corporation’s workers say an update on other locations targeted for job action will be coming shortly.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which represents urban employees as well as rural and suburban mail carriers, started 24-hour strikes in Victoria, B.C., Edmonton, Alta., Halifax, N.S. and Windsor shortly after midnight on Monday, Oct. 22.

Union spokesperson Emilie Tobin said they anticipate releasing the locations of other cities where job action will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 23 later or Monday, Oct. 22. Tobin couldn’t say how many cities would be affected.

In a release posted to its website, the union says mail will be delivered during the rotating strikes but it could be delayed.