Arlene VanderBeek holds her seat in Dundas/Flamborough Ward 13

Incumbent Arlene VanderBeek faced strong challenges in her bid for re-election in the expanded Ward 13, but managed to keep her seat with 34 per cent of the vote over her nearest challenger Rich Gelder who has 27 per cent.

Gelder, John Mykytyshyn and Kevin Gray all mounted particularly active and aggressive campaigns against VanderBeek. Also running are Gaspare Bonomo, John Roberts and Pam Mitchell.

In her first term, as one of just four (and briefly five) women on Hamilton city council, VanderBeek dealt with several small controversies which opponents have tried to use against her during the last few years.

Four years ago, VanderBeek earned 42 per cent of the vote — a total of 3,468 ballots — on the way to victory by a margin of 1,480 over Toby Yull.