Lloyd Ferguson wins big in the Ancaster Ward 12 race

Lloyd Ferguson will be back as Ancaster's rep at City Hall for another four years.
Ferguson finished well ahead of his four challengers with 58 per cent of the vote. His nearest competitor Miranda Reis had 19 per cent.
Also running in Ward 12 were Mike Bell, Kevin Marley and John Scime.
