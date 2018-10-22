Fred Eisenberger cruises to an easy victory in Hamilton mayor's race

In spite of a late charge from challenger Vito Sgro, incumbent Fred Eisenberger has become the first mayor since amalgamation to be reelected.
As of 9:15 p.m., Eisenberger is leading with 55 per cent of the vote, with Sgro in second with 37 per cent.
The other 13 candidates in the race are currently polling at 8 per cent combined.
