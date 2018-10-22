Fred Eisenberger has the early lead in the Hamilton mayor's race

In spite of a late charge from challenger Vito Sgro, incumbent Fred Eisenberger has an early lead in the mayor's chair.
As of 8:25 p.m., Eisenberger is leading with 56 per cent of the vote, with Sgro in second with 33 per cent.
The other 13 candidates in the race are currently polling at 11 per cent combined.
