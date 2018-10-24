Goldendoodle killed by coyote pack on nature trail

Holly, 10, was badly wounded and bleeding heavily but still alive.

He picked her up and ran down the trail to his vehicle. When he had to pause to catch his breath, he said a horse vet walking the trail assisted in carrying Holly.

Wood rushed Holly to an animal hospital where he was counselled to put her down.

Now, he just wants to warn everyone of what can happen, even if your dog is leashed. Wood also wants the city to put up warning signs, or even destroy the coyotes.

"There's gotta be something they can do."

The city has said in the past that if the coyotes are removed or destroyed, it just creates a space for other coyotes to come in.

Wood had walked Holly at the trail at all hours without a problem in the past and was unaware of the coyotes, he says.

He has Asperger's, a mild form of autism, and says Holly was his care dog. "Her hugs and care meant a lot to me because life is hard for me."

Wood called City of Hamilton Animal Services the next day, but was told there is nothing the city can do.

Brad Potts, animal services supervisor, said control officers went to the area but didn't see any sign of the coyotes. His office has received about 280 reports of coyote sightings so far this year, but just the one pet death.

Potts said animal services deals with injured and distressed animals, and that wildlife concerns are under the Ministry of Natural Resource's jurisdiction.

Costie says the authority issued its public warning after seeing Wood's Facebook posting about the attack.

"I have a dog, too ... and it would be a terrible experience," Costie said.

However, coyotes are a natural part of the ecosystem, he added.

The authority is reminding people, in addition to keeping pets on leash, to not approach or feed coyotes.

It also has signs posted at trail heads and affected conservation areas gatehouses warning about coyotes.

