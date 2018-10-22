Partridge edges McKechnie to take third term in Flamborough

A first time candidate in 2018, McKechnie said voters should expect her to run in the 2022 election — or any byelection in the interim.

Despite the loss, McKechnie said the Flamborough community is amazing.

“It was a wonderful experience,” she said.

Partridge noted the biggest issue in the campaign was the development seen across the ward, and the lack of infrastructure to support it. However, she said her staff work incredibly hard to deal with concerns.

“I will tell you, Ward 15 is one of the busiest offices right across the city,” she said. “A lot of that is because of the new development.”

She said most of the developers in Waterdown are fantastic.

“They look after their customers, they look after their residents,” she said. “But we have a couple — they just do not look after the homeowners in the subdivisions that they’ve built and that is a real, real challenge.”

In the last week of the campaign, Partridge endorsed mayoral challenger Vito Sgro, who fell to incumbent Fred Eisenberger.

McKechnie said she hopes Partridge is able to build bridges, instead of walls with Eisenberger.

Despite Sgro’s loss, Partridge said she foresees a workable relationship with the mayor.

“We have to work together,” she said. “Everybody has to work together and I hope that Fred got the message that the people in the suburbs are not happy and they do feel they have been ignored.”

Although Eisenberger called upon the millions of dollars the city has spent in the ward, Partridge said it’s not about that.

“It’s about listening to what people have to say — particularly around the development and particularly around getting that bypass built,” she said.

Partridge said she has been pushing hard on getting the bypass built for the past four years — which has been very frustrating for her and Waterdown residents.

“In terms of the relationship going forward? I like Fred — I’ve always liked Fred,” she said. “But he’s got to start paying attention to the suburban areas and it can’t be all about downtown.”

The city’s planned light rail transit was a main issue in the mayoral race, and in light of the result, Partridge said the voters have spoken.

“We’ll have to see what happens around the council table,” she said. “I wouldn’t say that it’s a sure thing at this point and I wouldn’t say that it’s dead.”

Partridge said she wanted to thank her volunteers — without who, her victory wouldn’t have been possible.

“Even today there were out there going door-to-door,” she said. “I so appreciate that — and my donors.

“You can’t do it on your own and it really takes a lot of people working with you to get it done, so I so appreciate that.”