Two new faces will serve on Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board

There will be two new faces around the Halton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board table.

Phil Homerski and Louis Agro were elected Monday to represent Catholic ratepayers in wards 12-13 and 9-11, respectively

“Anytime there are new individuals on the board, they’ll obviously bring their own perspectives,” said acclaimed Ward 7 trustee Pat Daly, who has served as board chair for the past 27 years. “I know that both these individuals are strong, strong supporters of Catholic education.”

The results of the Oct. 22 municipal election vote saw Ward 5 Catholic trustee candidate Aldo D’Intino edge Ralph Agostino by nearly 100 votes, according to unofficial results.

In Ward 6, incumbent Joseph Baiardo earned more than 50 per cent of the popular vote, securing his return to the horsehoe table.

John Valvasori will continue to serve as trustee. He beat out George Kalacherry.

In Wards 9-11, Agro received more than 35 per cent of the vote in a four-candidate race, which included Tyler Iorio, Tony Di Mambro and Karmen Crea.

Homerski secured the Wards 12-13 seat over Neil Chopp and Olya Chan.

A number of candidates were acclaimed. They include Anthony Perri in Wards 3-4, Daly in Ward 7, and Ward 10’s Mary Nardini. Wards 1-2 trustee Mark Valvasori, was also acclaimed. As a result of ward boundary changes, he will also represent Ward 15, a position held by Carolyn Cornale who did not seek re-election.

As election results trickled in, Daly and members of his family – like many across the province – were glued to the television.