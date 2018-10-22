Timeline of the fall and rise of Patrick Brown

TORONTO — A timeline of events related to the Patrick Brown scandal and his political comeback:

Jan. 24, 2018: Brown denies a pending news report about sexual misconduct when he was a federal MP.

Jan. 25: Brown says he will step down as Progressive Conservative party leader to focus on clearing his name.

Jan. 29: Former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford, brother of the notorious late Toronto mayor Rob Ford, declares his candidacy for the party leadership.

Feb. 6: Brown breaks silence in a tweet reaffirming his denial of sexual misconduct and says the "truth will come out.''

Feb. 9: Brown says in a PostMedia interview that he's contemplating legal action for the ''absolute lies'' said about him.

Feb. 11: Brown publishes the first of several Facebook posts in which he vows to clear his name and questions the credibility of his women accusers.

Feb. 16: Interim Progressive Conservative leader Vic Fedeli says Brown has been kicked out of the caucus. Brown joins leadership race at last minute.

Feb. 21: The party gives Brown green light to contest leadership.

Feb. 24: Brown files a notice of libel against CTV News.