Arlene VanderBeek reelected, as councillor for redesigned Ward 13

Although several of her supporters said Monday night they had no doubt Arlene VanderBeek would be reelected, the Ward 13 city councillor herself apparently wasn't quite so sure.

"I had no idea," VanderBeek said. "You never know."

She said that several aspects of the tough campaign were negative, and she wasn't sure how that would affect voters.

But, based on unofficial final numbers Monday night, VanderBeek won with 3,953 votes — more than 35 per cent of votes cast across the ward, topping second place Rich Gelder by 866 votes. Gelder took almost 27 per cent of the vote with 3,087 ballots. John Mykytyshyn was third with 2091 votes, or 18.24 per cent of votes cast.

"I try to be honest. I try to be forthright. I try to tell people the truth, and I try to be realistic," VanderBeek said, while celebrating with supporters at the Winchester Arms in downtown Dundas on Monday night. "I'm glad to see there are people that value that."

Despite very tough campaigns by her top three challengers, VanderBeek believes the friendships she has built over several years in the community helped solidify her support. And she agreed the support validates the way she tries to practice politics.

"I'm very appreciative to the people who voted for me," VanderBeek said. "It's an honour."

She said she will continue the work she has done for the past four years — several neighbourhood meetings on local issues across the ward, and the community council advisory group, will continue.

Completing design guidelines and starting work on the Dundas community node secondary plan will also be on the agenda in VanderBeek's next four year term.

VanderBeek's vote total increased by about 485 from four years ago, in the larger new Ward 13. The 866 vote margin of victory over second place Gelder was considerably closer than the 1,480 margin of victory over Toby Yull in 2013.