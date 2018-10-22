Arlene VanderBeek reelected, as councillor for redesigned Ward 13

Although several of her supporters said Monday night they had no doubt Arlene VanderBeek would be reelected, the Ward 13 city councillor herself apparently wasn't quite so sure.
"I had no idea," VanderBeek said. "You never know."
She said that several aspects of the tough campaign were negative, and she wasn't sure how that would affect voters.
But, based on unofficial final numbers Monday night, VanderBeek won with 3,953 votes — more than 35 per cent of votes cast across the ward, topping second place Rich Gelder by 866 votes. Gelder took almost 27 per cent of the vote with 3,087 ballots. John Mykytyshyn was third with 2091 votes, or 18.24 per cent of votes cast.
"I try to be honest. I try to be forthright. I try to tell people the truth, and I try to be realistic," VanderBeek said, while celebrating with supporters at the Winchester Arms in downtown Dundas on Monday night. "I'm glad to see there are people that value that."
Despite very tough campaigns by her top three challengers, VanderBeek believes the friendships she has built over several years in the community helped solidify her support. And she agreed the support validates the way she tries to practice politics.
"I'm very appreciative to the people who voted for me," VanderBeek said. "It's an honour."
She said she will continue the work she has done for the past four years — several neighbourhood meetings on local issues across the ward, and the community council advisory group, will continue.
Completing design guidelines and starting work on the Dundas community node secondary plan will also be on the agenda in VanderBeek's next four year term.
VanderBeek's vote total increased by about 485 from four years ago, in the larger new Ward 13. The 866 vote margin of victory over second place Gelder was considerably closer than the 1,480 margin of victory over Toby Yull in 2013.
In both elections, VanderBeek took a lead immediately and held it all night maintaining 35 to 37 per cent of the vote this year. She took a quick 240 vote lead over Gelder after three of the 21 polls, slowly improving to a 291 vote lead in the first 10 polls.
Gelder made a significant jump part way through the evening moving to within 209 votes with nine polls yet to report. VanderBeek came back to take a 531 vote lead, but Gelder moved to within 518 votes with five polls left. Her lead continued to fluctuate, but never enough for Gelder to make a late run.
Kevin Gray finished fourth with 895 votes, followed by John Roberts with 661, Gaspare Bonomo with 598 and Pam Mitchell with 177.
