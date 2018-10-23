Sex assault trial to begin for gymnastics coach

SARNIA, Ont. — The sexual assault trial of a high-ranking former gymnastics coach gets underway in southwestern Ontario today.

Dave Brubaker was charged with 10 sexual offences last December and was placed on administrative leave by Gymnastics Canada, where he had served as director of the women's national team.

Brubaker was Canada's head gymnastics coach at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was the women's national team director at the 2017 world championships in Montreal.

Police in Sarnia, Ont., charged Brubaker with one count of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual exploitation, and three counts of sexual assault.

The charges came at a watershed moment for gymnastics in Canada.

Earlier in December, Gymnastics Canada suspended Edmonton-based coach Michel Arsenault over allegations that he sexually abused at least three gymnasts in Quebec when they were minors in the 1980s and early '90s.

And in January, a Mississauga, Ont.-based gymnastics coach was charged with multiple offences related to allegations that he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl over a four-year period.

At the time, Gymnastics Canada spokeswoman Julie Forget said the organization has been in the process of updating its policies on coach background checks and athlete safety since April 2017 — well before the slew of allegations — but that the charges lent a new urgency to their plan.

By The Canadian Press