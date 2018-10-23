Flamborough libraries roll out pioneering extended access program

The Hamilton Public Library has rolled out new extended automated hours at two Flamborough branches — the first program of its kind in Canada.

The new systems allow registered library users to take advantage of library amenities outside regular staffed hours at the two branches — increasing library service in rural areas.

Waterdown, Carlisle and Freelton branch manager Melissa McSweeney said the library is excited about the extended hours, which are made possible due to Bibliotheca’s open+ software.

“We’re the first library in Canada to offer this service — so obviously we’re very excited about it,” she said. “We’re hoping to share it with other libraries in Canada so that they can also provide this.

“I think that for rural library service, this is a fantastic service — it’s a way that we can provide open hours in a way we couldn’t before.” — Melissa McSweeney

McSweeney explained that the extended access program allows preregistered library users to have access to HPL collections and spaces. Any Hamilton Public Library user who is 14 years of age or older can preregister by signing a terms and conditions form at any branch. Children can access the library during extended hours with a parent or guardian.

“Basically, staff are present for a portion of the business day and then we have extended hours either before or after,” she said, adding customers that are preregistered can come to the library, scan their card and use the space without staff being present.

“They can access holds, they can check in and check out, use our computers, browse the collections — basically do anything except add money to their account or pay fines,” she added.

McSweeney noted that the library is also equipped with a video phone during extended hours, so if there is a question, library patrons can be connected to Central Library.

From an hours standpoint, McSweeney said Freelton has increased its weekly hours from 17 to 60 per week — but only 24 of those hours are staffed.