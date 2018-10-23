North American stocks under pressure

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was down more than 200 points on a broad-based decline led by the energy sector, while U.S. markets also sank deep into the red.

Overall, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 248.01 points at 15,164.69.

Stocks in Canada were down across the board, while some of the biggest names in the marijuana business also extended recent losses.

Aurora Cannabis Inc., which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, was down US$1.38 cents at US$7.31 on the U.S. market. Aurora shares were down C$1.90 at $9.52 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.