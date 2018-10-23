Ancaster's Lloyd Ferguson bats away criticism, wins going away in Ward 12

During a sometimes contentious 2018 campaign Ferguson defended his support for the $1 billion light rail transit project, the handling of crime in Ancaster, in particularly in the Meadowlands and Tiffany Hills area that resulted in $3,500 in damage to the Meadowlands Fellowship Church, and his oversight of the Hamilton Police Service Board as chair.

Ferguson, during a debate at the church, said police charged a young offender for the church vandalism, which included damaging the windows and doors.

Reis, a Sheffield farmer, chartered professional accountant, and former budget chief for the City of Cambridge, took aim at Ferguson for allowing taxes to increase and supporting the elimination of Ward 14, the city’s only rural ward.

Scime a security consultant, criticized the amount of resources Wilson Street has received over the years by Ferguson. He said other parts of Ancaster, including in the Meadowlands has been ignored.

Ferguson, though, battled back arguing he supported average tax increases of 1.3 per cent over the last four years; improving Wilson Street; building a new arts centre at the former Memorial elementary school; pushing through a new so-called “monster home” bylaw; the redevelopment of Village Green Square; the new Senior Achievement Centre; curtailing marijuana grow operations; and curbing growth.

During the election he received some good news when the city began to build the long-awaited Cormorant Road extension to Trinity Road in the Ancaster Business Park, which had initially been proposed 13 years ago.

Ferguson also criticized his competitors for not having more community experience to represent Ancaster at city hall.

“It’s a huge job,” said Ferguson. “It takes a lot of time.”

Ferguson has committed during his next four years to urbanize Southcote Road from Garner to Golflinks Road, push to get the 403 Westbound ramp at Mohawk Road built, install a new spray pad in Meadowlands Park, and integrate West Flamborough into Ward 12.