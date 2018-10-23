QuickQuotes: reaction to Ottawa's carbon plan

OTTAWA — Some of what was said Tuesday about the federal government's move to send tax rebates directly to residents in provinces subject to an additional carbon levy from Ottawa.

"Let me be clear, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau does not have the right to ram a carbon tax down the throats of Ontario families and job-creators. This massive tax hike from the federal government will jack up the cost-of-living for each and every Ontario family and business." —Ontario Premier Doug Ford

"We see it as a cynical vote-buying scheme using your money to buy your vote." — Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

"Conservatives, like Canadians, see through this cynical election gimmick and we will hold Justin Trudeau to account." — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

"We do believe there needs to be a price on carbon. Will this make a difference? Well no, for a couple of reasons ... the targets of this current government, the Liberal government are using, those targets are not going to get us anywhere near where we need to go." —NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

"This is an exciting day for Canada. Today's announcement means the country will have a nation-wide price on carbon starting Jan. 1 — a price that will see real results in reducing carbon pollution, while supporting the economy and growing the job market." — Isabelle Turcotte, federal policy director of Pembina Institute

"This is a very fundamental first step and I acknowledge Minister McKenna's hard-work, but I can only offer tough love. It's approximately half of what must be done." — Green party Leader Elizabeth May

By The Canadian Press