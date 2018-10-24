Pipe bombs target Trump rivals, critics

WASHINGTON — New York's political leaders called for civility in America's political discourse Wednesday as Democrats and progressives across the country were on guard against a rash of attempted bombings that appear to be targeting the critics and rivals of U.S. President Donald Trump.

One such attempt unfolded on live TV throughout the morning as a suspicious package sent to CNN and addressed to former CIA director John Brennan prompted the evacuation of the Time Warner Center in downtown Manhattan.

"This is a very painful time in our nation; people are feeling a lot of hatred in the air," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who described the incident as an "act of terror."

"The vast majority of Americans, the vast majority of New Yorkers, are good people, trying to live in peace with each other ... it is imperative that we act as the good and decent people that we are."