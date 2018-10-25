Students pan Hamilton school board’s iPad program

All other elementary schools now receive classroom kits of six iPads for grades 4 to 8.

The iPads were also rolled out earlier at three high schools – Sir John A. Macdonald, Delta and Nora Frances Henderson – as part of the pilot study.

Torrens said the iPads’ impact on student achievement is unclear because their use can’t be isolated from many other factors, like extra literacy and math teachers.

But a staff report shows average scores for the eight elementary schools in the pilot project on Grade 6 provincial tests in math, reading and writing were static or dipped slightly and remained below the board-wide average.

The three pilot-study high schools meanwhile saw their overall average scores on Grade 9 provincial academic math tests fall by seven percentage points over three years and remain below the board average, which rose by one point.

On the plus side, average scores on the Grade 9 applied math test jumped six percentage points over three years and were above the board average by a point.

The number of students who passed the Grade 10 Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test on their first try also rose to 53 per cent – up from 50 – although that was still less than the board average of 74 per cent.

Trustee Alex Johnstone said the results show room for improvement, including more professional development for teachers.

“I think what we’re hearing is that changing over from paper to technology alone is not enough to improve student learning and achievement,” she said.

“It sounds like while we’ve done an excellent job perhaps on saving on the paper end, we still need to do a much better job in terms of student engagement.”

Education director Manny Figueiredo said staff will report on the final phase of the rollout in January, when the board will have a better idea of Ministry of Education funding for the coming year.

This year’s budget for the iPad initiative is $2.41 million, which includes a $110,000 ministry technology grant, with the balance funded by redirecting money from other budgets, including for textbooks and supplies.



