Strike at Brussels airport leaves hundreds stranded

BRUSSELS — Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded at Brussels international airport after luggage handlers went on strike over workload and pay demands.

Overnight, several hundred passengers had to spend the night in the airport after their planes were left stranded. By noon on Friday, well over 100 flights had been cancelled. Some passengers had to line up for hours, hoping to still get a flight at the start of the autumn holiday season.

The Aviapartner luggage handling company serves major companies like Ryanair, TUI, EasyJet and British Airways.

By The Associated Press