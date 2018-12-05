Millgrove's Kyla Civiero garners attention in Youth Literary Derby

A young Millgrove girl’s poetic declaration for her love of horses earned the attention of those in the standardbred industry.

Kyla Civiero, 12, came in second place at the 2018 Youth Literary Derby – a horse-themed literary contest that challenged equine enthusiasts to use their creative writing skills to capture how they felt about visiting farms that specialize in standardbred breeding and the raising of foals.

“I’ve been riding for almost four years,” said Civiero.

Earlier this fall, derby finalists got the chance to visit Woodbine Racetrack and Woodbine Mohawk Park, where they met jockeys and representatives of the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame, Ontario Equestrian Federation and Standardbred Canada.

“There were six finalists total – three in the poetry division and three in the short story division,” said the Millgrove girl's mom Kristina of the literary challenge. “It was really all about all of them so it wasn’t really whether they won first, second or third, it was really cool the way they did it."

The derby is a variation of a contest that was originally conceived by longtime horseman Bill Gavin in the late 1960s and was designed to inspire youth to learn about — and love — standardbreds and the racing industry. In 1969, Waterdown student Sarah Eastwood wrote a poem about a mare named Easter Sonnet and took home the top prize.

Nearly five decades later, the Youth Literary Derby lives on. This year's challenge was financed by Tom Rankin, a horseman and entrepreneur. It was open to youth in grades 5 to 8 who each competed for one of prizes totalling $2,000.

Civiero’s poem, Dare to Dream, centred around the life of a racehorse – some foals with their mothers lounging in the paddock while older horses train before competing for a purse and taking the title. It’s a game of chance and she took hers, winning $150 in the process.

“I didn’t really know what to write about as a story so I just decided to do a poem,” she said, adding that the poem’s main character — the one that wins the race — is her horse Cruz.

In addition to the monetary prize, Civiero and the other winners took home donations to their schools in the same amount, tuition for youth courses to Equine Guelph’s Horse Behaviour and Safety at the University of Guelph as well as tickets to the Royal Winter Fair’s opening night horse show.