Campaign connects teens with gigs, volunteer opportunities in Flamborough

Thanks to a new online media platform, local students can serve their community with just a click of a button.

From Nov. 5 to Dec. 22, students at Waterdown District High School will get to use Gigit's platform to find paid work or volunteer opportunities as part of the Gigit to Give It campaign. In turn, Gigit, the Waterdown-based company, will donate $5 to Flamborough Connects for each gig secured as part of the campaign.

“Typically a gig is paid, on-demand work," said Mil Kovacevich, Gigit's director of strategic partner alliances. "We’ve taken the concept to mean any kind of work, whether it’s paid or unpaid."

Gigit is working with Waterdown District High School to link its students with volunteer opportunities. In Ontario, students must commit at least 40 hours of community service before they can graduate high school. The campaign will also feature paid odd jobs for students to complete.

According to Derek Zuccolo, head of student services at WDHS, students used to go through a binder full of volunteer opportunities. But as the technology changed, so too did their methods.

“You can have announcements and you can have emails, but another … digital platform, you’ll engage a different segment of students or be able to capture more kids,” he said of Gigit.

As Gigit's platform was developed, the company looked at student needs and the obvious choice was to connect them with not-for-profits; then, they started expanding and adjusting the service.

“As we started to look at the nonprofits and what they needed, they may have an event coming up and they need some volunteers to help, but they may also need a paid gig — a DJ or a bartender or something,” said Kovacevich of the platform's continued growth.

“For instance, the Gigit to Give it campaign is part of a larger campaign that Flamborough Connects has going, and we’re going to be using the Gigit platform to hold a silent auction as well,” said Amelia Steinbring, executive director of Flamborough Connects.

As for the students, who are being introduced to the site in Grades 9 and 10 and move through the process, they will be able to set up a profile, post a resume and market themselves as they go from volunteer work and into the workforce. As they navigate the website, they can click on options to find jobs or volunteer opportunities, or even find events to attend.