Salt Lake's main airport considers pushing out small planes

Salt Lake City International Airport soon could start persuading smaller aircraft to use other airports as a means to better handle busy airline schedules and attract more commercial flights.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Steve Domino, a consultant with RS&H facilities and infrastructure consulting firm, told the Airport Advisory Board last week that "it may not be reasonable to continue to provide service for small general aviation aircraft" at the main airport.

Domino says small aircraft operations should use other airports, such as South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan and Tooele Valley Airport, which are both owned by Salt Lake City.

Domino says Salt Lake City International Airport has more general aviation aircraft based there than at all of the nation's other large hub airports combined: 178, compared to 89 in the rest of the nation (excluding Honolulu).