Hamilton board misses Grade 1 reading mark again

Despite confidence last fall it was “on track” to do so, Hamilton’s public school board has once again fallen shy of a target of having 75 per cent of Grade 1 students reading at the provincial standard by their final report cards.

An annual Student Learning and Achievement Report shows 66 per cent of first graders achieved the desired B or better last June, up five percentage points from the previous year but only one point higher than two years ago.

Results were worse at 20 high-priority schools with extra learning challenges, where 56 per cent of students got a B or better — up eight percentage points from the year before but down a point from two years ago.

“We’ve made improvement, but we’re not where we want to be,” Bill Torrens, superintendent of student achievement — program, told trustees during a presentation.

“We need to build on what’s worked and extend out from there, in terms of all students reaching a B in reading, especially in high-priority schools.”

Torrens said missing the target is partly the result of switching to a new strategy that included deploying 48 reading specialists to elementary schools, with a special emphasis on high-priority schools.

“That group had to do some specific learning in terms of effective reading strategy, so it was a new focus for us,” he said. “We do significantly expect growth to occur this year.”

As with last year, this year’s report once again projects the board is “on track” to meet the 75 per cent target next June.

It shows the board saw improvement in Grade 3 reading results, with 69 per cent of students meeting the standard on the 2018 EQAO test, up four percentage points from 2017 and five points from 2016, but below the provincial average of 75.

At high-priority schools, 55 per cent of Grade 3 met the reading standard, up from 48 per cent in 2017 and 47 in 2016.