Bridging Hamilton's political divide

For instance, Upper Stoney Creek residents decidedly supported Sgro 55 per cent to 35 per cent for Eisenberger. In fact, Eisenberger only won one poll in Ward 9, where returning Coun-elect Brad Clark defeated incumbent Coun. Doug Conley. Both Clark and Conley opposed the LRT.

In Ward 10, Sgro narrowly defeated Eisenberger in Winona 46 per cent to 44 per cent, as well as in two other polls also by the same two per cent margin. The rest of the ward, which reelected Maria Pearson, supported Eisenberger.

But to see how significantly divided Hamilton has become all you have to do is look at the urban-rural split where Sgro, who tapped into the angst of amalgamation and the anger of LRT, said Eisenberger, won most of his votes. In Ward 11, except for the Binbrook area which went 50 per cent to 40 per cent for Eisenberger, residents of the mostly rural ward backed Sgro. The same can be said of Ancaster and Dundas where the urban parts of the ward backed Eisenberger while Sgro took the rural votes.

Eisenberger did “quite well” in the suburbs, said Graefe, such as in Ancaster, lower Stoney Creek, Dundas and Hamilton Mountain. Even in Ward 9, despite the battle between Conley and Clark, Eisenberger did well, said Graefe, receiving close to 50 per cent of the vote.

“In other words there is a gradient in Eisenberger’s support, but when you are over 50 per cent of the vote, you end up having strength across the whole community.”

And it is interesting that in Flamborough’s Ward 15, which includes Waterdown, Eisenberger won no polls, a significant defeat that can be summed up in anti-LRT sentiment, plus the lack of action on the increasing congestion along Highways 5 and 6 and the perceived notion that Eisenberger didn’t fight hard enough to preserve the former rural Ward 14. Flamborough residents’ snub of Eisenberger even came after the mayor said he would support a new police station in the area, and accelerate the construction schedule of various projects including the long-awaited Waterdown Bypass.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge heard the message loud and clear from her residents and backed Sgro in the municipal election.

“When (Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta) threw his support to Vito, it was time for me to do the same,” she said. “Endorsing Vito Sgro for Mayor will ensure that there is a strong voice working with those of us on Council to support the rural/suburban areas of Hamilton.”

She talked about how Eisenberger supports “eliminating area rating for transit” a position the mayor denies. He said he supports a rural/urban split in how transit service is funded.

“This one issue alone could significantly increase residential taxes in Flamborough and across other rural/suburban areas,” said Partridge.

By having returning councillors Partridge, Clark, Whitehead, and Pearson - even though most of Ward 10 supported Eisenberger- back Sgro, it will make Eisenberger’s job to unite a clearly divided council a challenge to say the least.

But the mayor, in the election euphoria after winning, was willing to give it a try.

“I’m an agreeable person,” said Eisenberger.

But in the next breath, the mayor pointed out that his electoral was also a clear indicator for moving forward on LRT, a priority that seemed to ignore soothing the hurt feelings of rural residents and the councilors of those areas.

“If I look at the group that was elected today, we have a majority for LRT,” he said. “Other members of council ought to be reading the tea leaves and listening to the mandate that the mayor has received. I will encourage them to listen carefully to what the people are saying.”