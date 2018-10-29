Bridging Hamilton's political divide

It is no surprise that Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger’s electoral strength was generated within the downtown area among urban residents who for the most part support building the $1 billion light-rail transit system.
According to the city’s official election results, Eisenberger lost only three polls in the downtown area from wards 1 through 5 and including Ward 10. In Ward 4 – represented by Sam Merulla – 48 per cent backed Eisenberger while 41 per cent of residents backed anti-LRT candidate Vito Sgro. And in the two polls in Ward 10, Sgro only took them by one percentage point each from Eisenberger.
And in a bit of a surprise Eisenberger also drew strength from the suburban areas as well, including mountain voters, such as in the new Ward 14 where former Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead, who backed Sgro, by the way, easily won. Eisenberger lost only two polls on the mountain, one in Ward 6 - 52 per cent to 46 per cent - and another in Ward 8 in a close contest again 48 per cent to 46 per cent.
A bit disconcerting was Hamilton’s voter turnout at 38 per cent, the second highest in the post-amalgamation era behind 2010’s 40 per cent, and higher than the 34 per cent in 2014 that saw Eisenberger return to the mayoral office. But it still means 60 per cent of Hamiltonians didn’t bother to vote in the mayoral race.
Even though Eisenberger can feel appreciative of the 54 per cent of the vote he received overall from residents, there needs to be work to do to somehow reach out to those areas in Hamilton where residents feel marginalized, disenfranchised and left out of the political conversation. The lack of an especially rural ward makes that political agenda item even more difficult to achieve.
Still, Eisenberger, as Peter Graefe, McMaster University Political Sciences professor, points out, recorded the highest winning percentage as mayor since amalgamation. Eisenberger also became the first mayor since amalgamation to win reelection, something that other mayoral candidates had somehow failed to achieve.
“This suggests one of two things: either the opposition to the LRT was less strong than the candidates told us, or that Eisenberger had a deeper support in that people supported him even if they disagreed on the election headline issue. Maybe it wasn’t that important an issue to them, or maybe they valued his experience against an unknown challenger,” said Graefe.
So all that talk by some councillors such as Whitehead and Esther Pauls about voting against LRT should be tempered by the fact their constituents, despite voicing their opposition to LRT, actually supported Eisenberger and his agenda to build the train. Whitehead especially should be wary considering he threw his support towards Sgro during the last few days of the election, criticizing Eisenberger for being a divisive force in the city and being unable to unify the city over LRT.
While Whitehead’s political reasoning may have faltered, his characterization of how Eisenberger has governed over the last four years could be true according to the decidedly urban vs. rural attitude the polls reveal.
“I think the maps are a bit deceptive in that the most thinly populated parts of the city supported Sgro,” said Graefe. “That accurately captures Eisenberger’s relative weakness in the rural areas.”
For instance, Upper Stoney Creek residents decidedly supported Sgro 55 per cent to 35 per cent for Eisenberger. In fact, Eisenberger only won one poll in Ward 9, where returning Coun-elect Brad Clark defeated incumbent Coun. Doug Conley. Both Clark and Conley opposed the LRT.
In Ward 10, Sgro narrowly defeated Eisenberger in Winona 46 per cent to 44 per cent, as well as in two other polls also by the same two per cent margin. The rest of the ward, which reelected Maria Pearson, supported Eisenberger.
But to see how significantly divided Hamilton has become all you have to do is look at the urban-rural split where Sgro, who tapped into the angst of amalgamation and the anger of LRT, said Eisenberger, won most of his votes. In Ward 11, except for the Binbrook area which went 50 per cent to 40 per cent for Eisenberger, residents of the mostly rural ward backed Sgro. The same can be said of Ancaster and Dundas where the urban parts of the ward backed Eisenberger while Sgro took the rural votes.
Eisenberger did “quite well” in the suburbs, said Graefe, such as in Ancaster, lower Stoney Creek, Dundas and Hamilton Mountain. Even in Ward 9, despite the battle between Conley and Clark, Eisenberger did well, said Graefe, receiving close to 50 per cent of the vote.
“In other words there is a gradient in Eisenberger’s support, but when you are over 50 per cent of the vote, you end up having strength across the whole community.”
And it is interesting that in Flamborough’s Ward 15, which includes Waterdown, Eisenberger won no polls, a significant defeat that can be summed up in anti-LRT sentiment, plus the lack of action on the increasing congestion along Highways 5 and 6 and the perceived notion that Eisenberger didn’t fight hard enough to preserve the former rural Ward 14. Flamborough residents’ snub of Eisenberger even came after the mayor said he would support a new police station in the area, and accelerate the construction schedule of various projects including the long-awaited Waterdown Bypass.
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge heard the message loud and clear from her residents and backed Sgro in the municipal election.
“When (Flamborough Coun. Robert Pasuta) threw his support to Vito, it was time for me to do the same,” she said. “Endorsing Vito Sgro for Mayor will ensure that there is a strong voice working with those of us on Council to support the rural/suburban areas of Hamilton.”
She talked about how Eisenberger supports “eliminating area rating for transit” a position the mayor denies. He said he supports a rural/urban split in how transit service is funded.
“This one issue alone could significantly increase residential taxes in Flamborough and across other rural/suburban areas,” said Partridge.
By having returning councillors Partridge, Clark, Whitehead, and Pearson - even though most of Ward 10 supported Eisenberger- back Sgro, it will make Eisenberger’s job to unite a clearly divided council a challenge to say the least.
But the mayor, in the election euphoria after winning, was willing to give it a try.
“I’m an agreeable person,” said Eisenberger.
But in the next breath, the mayor pointed out that his electoral was also a clear indicator for moving forward on LRT, a priority that seemed to ignore soothing the hurt feelings of rural residents and the councilors of those areas.
“If I look at the group that was elected today, we have a majority for LRT,” he said. “Other members of council ought to be reading the tea leaves and listening to the mandate that the mayor has received. I will encourage them to listen carefully to what the people are saying.”
