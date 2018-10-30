CHCH to move to new Flamborough home

Fuoco noted it was a long process to find a suitable building for the television station. He said any building needed clear skylines to the south and southwest for satellite purposes.

“A lot of our news feeds come in by satellite, so we needed a clear shot,” he said, adding the Innovation Drive location also had the benefit of a high elevation. “Downtown locations, your field gets narrowed because you look south and there’s a bit building in your way — so that’s problematic.”

As well, Fuoco said the Flamborough location allowed a line of site to their television tower in Stoney Creek.

“So this would give us the opportunity to wirelessly communicate back and forth with our tower,” he said.

Fuoco said the large parking area at the building was attractive, as well as “great” highway access from Highway 6 to Highway 403.

While the station’s operations and studio space will be located in Flamborough, Fuoco said they also plan to have a downtown bureau which would allow them to easily cover city hall, the John Sopinka Courthouse, Tim Hortons Field and the First Ontario Centre.

“It will make it that much easier to get to things when news breaks,” he said. “And we want to continue to have a presence downtown.”

He noted the company is still looking for a downtown location for a bureau, but expects to secure a location in the next year or two.

In terms of news gathering, Fuoco said the fact that CHCH will be located in Flamborough won’t necessarily mean a great focus on Flamborough news.

“We’re pretty happy that we cover the entire regions news today,” he said. “I don’t think we felt that our coverage in Flamborough or any of the more suburban parts of Hamilton was lacking to begin with.”

While there won’t be a shift in coverage, Fuoco said just based on proximity there could be more local Flamborough stories.

“You can’t help but think that just by being closer to stuff around the corner, just seeing it locally, you may see a few more stories, but it’s not a conscious thing.”