Bill could spell end of auto insurance postal code discrimination

Gill’s bill will prevent insurers from “using factors primarily related to the postal code or telephone area code for the residence of a person” as a risk classification system.

“Ontarians pay the highest auto insurance rates in the country,” Gill said in a news release. “My bill, if passed, will ensure drivers will not be unfairly targeted based on where they live.”

Meanwhile, Singh’s bill would amend the Insurance Act to prevent insurance companies from charging GTA residents different insurance rates solely because of where they within the region.

“Drivers in Peel Region and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) pay significantly higher auto insurance rates than others in the same region, for no good reason,” Singh, the NDP auto insurance critic, said in a news release.

However, Ron Berry, president of Waterdown’s Merit Insurance Brokers, said the bills may not be good news for consumers — as they could result in all drivers paying higher premiums.

“Claims are never going to stop,” he said. “There’s a certain amount of money in the province that is going to be paid in claims.

“If you apportion premiums compared to your risk factors, then those in risky areas are paying more and those in non-risky areas are paying less,” he continued. “When you level that out what happens? Those that are in non-risky areas end up paying more and the insurance companies are quite happy to be in those areas because then you’re getting more in premiums.”

While Berry said the postal code-based rating can have issues, he noted Brampton is one of the highest-rated areas in Ontario. But, Berry said, that’s because driving in Brampton is much different than in Renfrew, Ont. Comparatively, Brampton has a dense population that results in more insurance claims from the area.

“The insurance companies are going more and more to individualized ratings,” he said. “But the territory still matters.

“The chances of being rear-ended in Renfrew are a heck of a lot less than in congested areas of Toronto, Brampton, upper Mississauga, where you get high density.”

While he noted the postal code issue in Flamborough is slowly getting sorted out, it depends on each individual company.

“But it seems to be more sorted out now than it was before."

Still, Berry said, for Flamborough drivers, he doesn’t see the change as being helpful.

“If we had the exact same driver, if we had 10,000 of them in Flamborough and 10,000 of those identical drivers in Brampton, the reality is the claims would be higher in Brampton, because there are more accidents,” he said. “If (the insurance companies) are charging appropriate rates, then those in the less risky categories have got to make up the difference.

“The shortfall has to be made up somewhere.”