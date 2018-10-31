How Flamborough voters cast their ballots — by the numbers

Incumbents in all three Flamborough wards were reelected in the Oct. 22 election, as Judi Partridge, Arlene VanderBeek and Lloyd Ferguson were returned by voters to Hamilton City Hall.

In Ward 15, Partridge used strong support at two polls in Carlisle to top challenger Susan McKechnie. Partridge used a 98-vote advantage at Flamborough Centre Elementary School and a 139-vote edge at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School to eke out a 216-vote margin of victory.

Partridge also edged McKechnie by 19 votes in advanced polling and at a poll located at Harry Howell Arena.

Meanwhile, the core of McKechnie’s support was centred in Waterdown, as she won a poll at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School by 57 votes and at Guy B. Brown Elementary School by 56 votes.

McKechnie also won the poll at Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School by only six votes, while Partridge took a poll at Grace Anglican Church by only 13 votes.

However, despite the close race, Ward 15 had the worst voter turnout of the three Flamborough wards, with only 6,763 people, or 33.02 per cent of eligible voters casting a ballot. In fact, the east Flamborough ward had the second-worst voter turnout in the city, only edged by the downtown Ward 3 at 31.31 per cent.

In the newly redesigned Ward 13, runner-up Rich Gelder actually edged reelected Ward 13 city councillor Arlene VanderBeek by 27 votes at the 13 Dundas polling stations on Oct. 22. But he could not compete with VanderBeek in the Flamborough polls, falling by 710 votes.

VanderBeek also topped Gelder in the ward's advance poll by 183 votes, on the way to an 866-vote margin of victory for reelection to Hamilton's city council.

After a strong showing in Dundas, where he was the top vote-getter in five polls and second in three, Gelder finished as far back as fifth of eight candidates in three of five Flamborough polls. VanderBeek finished no lower than second in any poll and won four of the five Flamborough polls by significant margins, while John Mykytyshyn was second in three.

Flamborough resident John Roberts, who finished fifth overall with 661 votes, won the poll at Valens Community Centre with 355 votes — more than half his total. VanderBeek finished second with 227 votes.