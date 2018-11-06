Waterdown Canada Post workers join strike

On a cool fall day, postal workers from Canadian Union of Postal Workers Local 548 gathered together outside of the Canada Post office in Waterdown on Main Street North.

With placards hanging from their necks, local Canada Post workers joined others across the country to make it clear they want safe working environments.

“The big thing is, respect from the company, respect from Canada Post. We want to go in and do our jobs safely — (and) be safe,” said picket captain Brad Bedford.

The workers began their two days of picketing on Thursday, Nov. 1 and, according to Bedford, who works as a letter carrier in the Waterdown area, although higher wages are on the negotiation table, what they are really fighting for is equality, fairness and safe working conditions.

“People are getting hurt all the time," he alleged. “Plus a lot of people are getting hurt because of emotional stress."

As of last week, mail delivery in more than 70 communities was affected across the country. According to Canada Post, “the corporation has made significant offers to CUPW that include increased wages, job security and improved benefits, and it has not asked for any concessions in return.”

According to Terry Langley, CUPW Local 548 president, the goal isn’t to shutdown services completely.

“The public has been very, very supportive of us and that’s … really been why we’ve been doing rotating strike,” he said.

“We’re trying to send a message to Canada Post and get them to the table with fair and reasonable contract and not hold the public kind of hostage,” Langley added.

Government mandated mediation, which began on Oct. 24, ended last Friday, Nov. 2, and although Canada Post said it has offered the union increased benefits, they haven’t reached an agreement.