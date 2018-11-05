Dundas Valley deer hunt loses January leg

The Haudenosaunee and Hamilton Conservation Authority are shortening this year’s deer hunt in the Dundas Valley by eliminating the second leg after the Christmas break.

Now in its eighth year, the bow hunt will run during daylight hours Monday to Thursday from Nov. 12 to Dec. 6, including in the traditional fall leg’s area in Ancaster bounded by Martin, Jerseyville, Paddy Greene and Powerline roads.

But for the first time, the hunt will run simultaneously on authority land in Dundas, west of Weir’s Lane between Governors Road and the CN Rail line, a section previously reserved for the second, two-week leg in early January.

Gord Costie, the authority’s director of conservation areas services, said the change acknowledges January’s cold and snow made hunting in the Dundas area a tough slog.

Last year’s combined hunt took 15 deer — the fewest yet — and only two were from the Dundas section.

“It was really due to low harvester turnout because they were having difficulty with those ground and weather conditions and very tough terrain over there in an area with no managed trails,” Costie said.

“This way, it will give them a better opportunity during that first period.”

Overall, the hunt has killed 205 deer since its inception, with a high of 37 in 2012. That’s well below the current annual limit of 60, lowered from an initial 80 four years ago.

The two areas only account for about 300 hectares of the 1,214-hectare Dundas Valley Conservation Area — which itself is only about a quarter of the Dundas Valley.

Costie said the legal hunting season on private valley property is already underway, and all indications are that the deer population remains healthy.