Waterdown's Ashley Ciona wins international photography award

Waterdown photographer Ashley Ciona claimed a second-place finish at the International Photography Awards in New York City on Oct. 28.
Ciona, who is a fourth-year Bachelor of Photography student at Sheridan College, took second place in the sports category at the Lucie Awards. The awards are the premiere annual event honouring the greatest achievements in photography.
Her winning entry was a series of four dance photos, which she called ‘Ghost in the Wind.’
Ciona submitted her entry to the awards in August and received word that she had won a final placement in October.
“But I didn’t know what I had placed,” she said. “From there, I found out it was second place at the awards ceremony.
“I was overjoyed with that.”
She said the entire experience was amazing.
“The Lucie Awards celebrated all kinds of different photography, and there were really big names at the awards show,” she said of the awards, which were held at Carnegie Hall. “There were over 2,000 submissions to the competition and within the International Photography Awards, mine got second in the sports category.
“Just being able to see and hear some of the big speakers — that experience alone was amazing.”
The 21-year-old Ciona, a Waterdown District High School graduate, added that it was her first time in New York City.
Ciona, who teaches dance at Waterdown Dancers Inc., noted that much of her work focuses on dancers.
“What I really wanted to do with the series was explore the idea of a fleeting moment,” she said. “So, within these dancers, they’re doing these immaculate jumps — but what I was focusing on within the series was the moment in-between that is so often unseen.”
Ciona added it was doubly special that the subjects of the photographs are her students.
In fact, it was the Waterdown Dancers Inc. group that sent Ciona to New York.
“I couldn’t afford it, and they had heard that I had this winning placement and they wanted me to go,” she said. “They pooled money together from the whole Waterdown Dancers Inc. community and actually helped send me there.”
Ciona, who noted this is the most prestigious photography award she’s won, added that she has been focused on photography for about five years.
“I started really heavily when I was in Grade 12, and then I decided to go to school with it,” she said, adding that she plans to make a career of her passion. “I’m definitely looking at photography, but I’m not sure what area.
“Dancers are my favourite subjects to shoot, but I also do fashion and portraiture work.”
Dance and photography are indelibly linked for Ciona, who got into photography after suffering a bad injury that forced her to take a year off from dancing.
“My mom got me a camera as a distraction to kind of keep myself busy,” she said. “So, from there, I started taking pictures of everything — going into dance photography was something that felt natural to me.
“Movement has always fascinated me.”
