Waterdown's Ashley Ciona wins international photography award

Ciona, who teaches dance at Waterdown Dancers Inc., noted that much of her work focuses on dancers.

“What I really wanted to do with the series was explore the idea of a fleeting moment,” she said. “So, within these dancers, they’re doing these immaculate jumps — but what I was focusing on within the series was the moment in-between that is so often unseen.”

Ciona added it was doubly special that the subjects of the photographs are her students.

In fact, it was the Waterdown Dancers Inc. group that sent Ciona to New York.

“I couldn’t afford it, and they had heard that I had this winning placement and they wanted me to go,” she said. “They pooled money together from the whole Waterdown Dancers Inc. community and actually helped send me there.”

Ciona, who noted this is the most prestigious photography award she’s won, added that she has been focused on photography for about five years.

“I started really heavily when I was in Grade 12, and then I decided to go to school with it,” she said, adding that she plans to make a career of her passion. “I’m definitely looking at photography, but I’m not sure what area.

“Dancers are my favourite subjects to shoot, but I also do fashion and portraiture work.”

Dance and photography are indelibly linked for Ciona, who got into photography after suffering a bad injury that forced her to take a year off from dancing.

“My mom got me a camera as a distraction to kind of keep myself busy,” she said. “So, from there, I started taking pictures of everything — going into dance photography was something that felt natural to me.

“Movement has always fascinated me.”