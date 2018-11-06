Flamborough employers learn about marijuana in the workplace

But, Campbell said, things get more challenging when it comes to medicinal cannabis.

While medical marijuana use was not specifically impacted by the Oct. 17 legalization, Campbell said legalization may make people more open to seeing cannabis as an alternative.

“You’re going to potentially see more employees wanting to use medicinal marijuana as an alternative,” he explained.

Campbell discussed several pieces of legislation that impact marijuana in the workplace, including the federal and provincial Cannabis Acts, the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, the Ontario Human Rights Code and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“As an employer, a key consideration is health and safety,” he said. “We do not want people impaired at the workplace, given the significant implications if there is a workplace injury.”

He added there are also employer concerns about performance management, if employees are impaired at the workplace.

Within the Human Rights Code there are obligations for employers to accommodate employees “up to the point of undue hardship,” but Campbell noted it is not to the point of “impossibility.”

Campbell said he suggests that all businesses have a policy that requires employees advise their employer if they are consuming any substance that causes impairment — including any medications.

“It would be no different than if someone was prescribed oxycodone — the same framework of assessment,” he said, adding employees must disclose if they are consuming a substance that will impair them during work hours.

He noted employers are not entitled to an employee’s diagnosis, but they are entitled to “sufficient information to properly assess” how to handle the request. That would include the dosage and when it is consumed, as those factors would impact impairment.

Campbell said just because there is a duty to accommodate, that doesn’t mean employers must say yes to a request.

“It’s truly an assessment,” he said, adding employees may be asked to use another form of treatment.

However, accommodations could include modifying the employee’s duties or schedule — and if the answer is no, the employee may not be allowed to consume marijuana and show up to work impaired.

He stressed it is important to follow procedure, rather than jumping to a conclusion — even if the end result is the same — because the case may go to the Human Rights Tribunal.

Campbell noted the result could be different depending on the duty, adding workplace safety is a big consideration. For example, someone driving a forklift may have a different requirement of fitness than office staff.

In terms of medical marijuana cases, Campbell said there is established case law that shows there is no absolute right to smoke marijuana in the workplace.

But at its core, Campbell reiterated that the issue of recreational cannabis is very similar to alcohol.

“When you’re considering how you handle cannabis, use to a certain extent, alcohol as a relevant framework,” he said. ‘Both are legal, both may cause impairment — the only difference is cannabis has a medicinal use.

“Just as you can prohibit alcohol, you can prohibit recreational cannabis — the only caveat is the medicinal use, which adds an extra challenge for employers.”