Brampton company fined for building code, bylaw infractions in Flamborough

The owners of a Brampton construction company were convicted of Building Code Act and bylaw violations and fined a total of $225,000, in relation to a project at 8 Mercury Rd. in Flamborough.

In a news release, the City of Hamilton said Gemstone Finishes Inc. owners Farooq Ghulam and Ahmed Farooq were convicted Oct. 24, in provincial offences court, of construction without a building permit and unlawfully carrying on the business of a building repairs contractor without a licence.

Ghulam and Farooq, who did not appear at the trial, were both ordered to pay $25,000, plus costs for construction without building permits. In addition, Gemstone Finishes was fined $100,000, plus costs, for the violations.

The company was also ordered to pay $25,000, plus costs, for operating a building repairs contractor business without a licence, and Farooq and Ghulam were each ordered to pay $25,000, plus costs.

In the release, the city’s chief building official, Ed VanderWindt, said Hamilton is fortunate to have a construction industry backed by excellent designers, contractors, tradespeople and builders. He said the work at the Flamborough property was not deemed safe and another contractor had to be called in to do the project.

“Unprincipled work of this scale not only damages the reputation of the industry, it places residents’ safety at risk,” he said. “This is an excellent reminder to anyone looking to build to ensure their contractor has completed Hamilton’s comprehensive licence examination process and is granted the required licences.”

VanderWindt said the $225,000 penalty is one of the highest fines levied for such infractions in Hamilton.

The city noted all residents who plan to do any home construction or demolition work should hire a licensed contractor with a trade licence from the city. In addition, most projects require a building permit.

For more information, contact the city's building division at 905-546-2720 or by email at building@hamilton.ca.