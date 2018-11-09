Man in life-threatening condition after overnight crash on Highway 6

A man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Hamilton overnight Thursday.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the vehicle was heading north when it ended up in the west ditch between Maddaugh and Gore roads.
The lone male occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated, he said.
Schmidt said the cause of the crash is not yet known.
The highway was closed for a few hours overnight.
The investigation continues.
