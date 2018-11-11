Man rescued from third-floor window of burning Hamilton building

A man was rescued from a third-floor window of a burning building in one of three fires in Hamilton Saturday, including one blaze that caused $450,000 worth of damage to a Copetown barn storing onions.
Firefighters arrived at a semi-detached home at 70 Victoria Ave. S. at 11:40 p.m. to find a man visibly trapped by the fire on the third floor.
"The front of the building was immediately laddered and firefighters rescued a tenant through a third-floor window," Deputy Chief John Verbeek said in a statement.
The man was examined by paramedics on site and released. No one else was injured and the Red Cross assisted all occupants of the building located between Hunter Street East and Main Street East.
The fire was quickly controlled and extinguished, limiting the $110,000 in damage to the third floor.
The Fire Marshal's Office has been notified to have an investigator determine the cause.
Earlier in the day, an electrical fire spread rapidly at a Copetown office and storage barn, causing an estimated $450,000 in damage
Firefighters spent seven hours Saturday battling the blaze at 1481 Concession 2 Rd. W., using aerial operations.
No one was injured in the fire that was reported at 7:05 a.m. after heavy smoke was spotted coming from the roof of the metal-clad barn structure that was storing onions.
Firefighters originally attacked the fire from the inside, but they were forced out because of its rapid spread and the partial collapse of the roof.
"This fire was labour intensive as firefighters needed to cut open walls to get at the fire while also extinguishing fire under collapsed areas of the roof," Verbeek said in a statement. "The suspected cause of the fire is electrical in nature."
The building contained an office area that was 70 square metres, while the storage barn was 225 square metres.
It is across from Copetown Woods Golf Club, near Highway 52 and Orkney Road.
The other fire Saturday was in an apartment building at 141 Catharine St. S. in Hamilton's Corktown neighbourhood near Augusta Street. The blaze started around 8 a.m. in a chair on a second-floor balcony and was extinguished by firefighters.
jfrketich@thespec.com
