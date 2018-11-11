Obit: Aghdas Javid was face of Baha’i community for 50 years

"She was a very dynamic woman," Sussan said.

"She was very active. She was driven by the principles she believed in and she never shied away from talking about them with anyone she came across."

Javid was born in Hamadan, just west of Tehran, at a time when Iran was known as Persia and was ruled by a shah.

Her grandfather first became a Baha'i in the 19th century and her father, Eyrahim Faridian, and her mother, Soghra, followed suit. Her father was an archeologist and a businessperson.

Her husband worked as the doctor for British Petroleum in Iran after the Second World War. In a 1993 profile, Javid told of living a charmed life.

"Life was so beautiful," she said. "I had servants, the most beautiful home. I went to parties. Met important people."

All that changed in 1957. The couple travelled to Britain and were received by the guardian of the Baha'i Faith, Shoghi Effendi.

He prophesied that a day was coming when Iran would not tolerate its Baha'is and they would be persecuted and killed. The couple decided to move to Canada and arrived in 1966, first settling in Montreal. They came to Hamilton when her husband got a job with the public health department.

The shah was overthrown in 1979 and an Islamic Republic was declared. Since then, the Baha'is have been subject to imprisonment and executions, as well as denial of work, higher education and civil rights.

"All that the guardian had said came true," Javid noted in 1993.

Javid campaigned to make the Canadian public aware of the situation and got the issue raised in the House of Commons.

"It did have some effect but there is still some persecution," said her daughter. "The Baha'is are looked at as the enemy in Iran."

Javid was honoured for her devotion. In 2001, she was chosen to be among a group of Canadian Baha'is — part of 4,500 from around the world — to travel to Israel to witness the opening of a kilometre-long series of garden terraces surrounding the Baha'i temple on Mount Carmel.

She told The Spectator of bursting into tears when she received the invitation and later of climbing the 600 steps to the temple using two canes. "It was like a dream I didn't want to wake up from," she recounted.

At a gala in 1990, she was awarded the World Citizenship Award for her spirit of internationalism by the Hamilton Mundialization Committee.

She told the gathering that ever since she moved to Canada, "I felt I was freed from a cage and ever since I have been flying."

Javid leaves children Sussan, Ladan and Jasmine, four granddaughters, one grandson, one great-grandson and family in Iran, England, Germany and Brazil. Her husband died in 1999.

