St. Mary Secondary School in Hamilton now eligible for Rural and Northern Education Funds

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School has been added to the roster of schools that will receive funding through the Rural and Northern Education Fund.
In all, four Catholic schools in Hamilton will receive the funding, which totals $57,132 this year. They include St. Mary; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in Carlisle; Our Lady of the Assumption; and St. Matthew.
According to a report presented to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board on Nov. 6, the Rural and Northern Education Fund comes from the Grants for Student Needs and is designed to assist rural schools, improve services and operations.
Paola Pace-Gubekjian, the board's associate director of corporate services, explained the list of schools that receive the funding can be modified provided the schools meet certain criteria, including “the school is the last one in the community served by the board, there are no other public services in the community, it’s remote from other schools on the board and the distance to travel … (has been) deemed unreasonable and where the board has determined that the rural students make up a large portion of the student population.”
St. Mary was added to the list because three Flamborough Catholic elementary schools feed into the Hamilton high school. In recent years, the high school has experienced less retention of students going into Grade 9, and according to the report, it is due to lack of public transportation and thus considered an unreasonable distance to travel.
The new allocation would see St. Mary receive $25,000, and the other three elementary schools would each receive $10,000. The remaining board-level expenses of $2,132 would round out the total of $57,132.
St. Mary Catholic Secondary School has been added to the roster of schools that will receive funding through the Rural and Northern Education Fund.
In all, four Catholic schools in Hamilton will receive the funding, which totals $57,132 this year. They include St. Mary; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in Carlisle; Our Lady of the Assumption; and St. Matthew.
According to a report presented to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board on Nov. 6, the Rural and Northern Education Fund comes from the Grants for Student Needs and is designed to assist rural schools, improve services and operations.
Paola Pace-Gubekjian, the board's associate director of corporate services, explained the list of schools that receive the funding can be modified provided the schools meet certain criteria, including “the school is the last one in the community served by the board, there are no other public services in the community, it’s remote from other schools on the board and the distance to travel … (has been) deemed unreasonable and where the board has determined that the rural students make up a large portion of the student population.”
St. Mary was added to the list because three Flamborough Catholic elementary schools feed into the Hamilton high school. In recent years, the high school has experienced less retention of students going into Grade 9, and according to the report, it is due to lack of public transportation and thus considered an unreasonable distance to travel.
The new allocation would see St. Mary receive $25,000, and the other three elementary schools would each receive $10,000. The remaining board-level expenses of $2,132 would round out the total of $57,132.
St. Mary Catholic Secondary School has been added to the roster of schools that will receive funding through the Rural and Northern Education Fund.
In all, four Catholic schools in Hamilton will receive the funding, which totals $57,132 this year. They include St. Mary; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in Carlisle; Our Lady of the Assumption; and St. Matthew.
According to a report presented to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board on Nov. 6, the Rural and Northern Education Fund comes from the Grants for Student Needs and is designed to assist rural schools, improve services and operations.
Paola Pace-Gubekjian, the board's associate director of corporate services, explained the list of schools that receive the funding can be modified provided the schools meet certain criteria, including “the school is the last one in the community served by the board, there are no other public services in the community, it’s remote from other schools on the board and the distance to travel … (has been) deemed unreasonable and where the board has determined that the rural students make up a large portion of the student population.”
St. Mary was added to the list because three Flamborough Catholic elementary schools feed into the Hamilton high school. In recent years, the high school has experienced less retention of students going into Grade 9, and according to the report, it is due to lack of public transportation and thus considered an unreasonable distance to travel.
The new allocation would see St. Mary receive $25,000, and the other three elementary schools would each receive $10,000. The remaining board-level expenses of $2,132 would round out the total of $57,132.