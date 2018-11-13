St. Mary Secondary School in Hamilton now eligible for Rural and Northern Education Funds

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School has been added to the roster of schools that will receive funding through the Rural and Northern Education Fund.

In all, four Catholic schools in Hamilton will receive the funding, which totals $57,132 this year. They include St. Mary; Our Lady of Mount Carmel, in Carlisle; Our Lady of the Assumption; and St. Matthew.

According to a report presented to the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic District School Board on Nov. 6, the Rural and Northern Education Fund comes from the Grants for Student Needs and is designed to assist rural schools, improve services and operations.

Paola Pace-Gubekjian, the board's associate director of corporate services, explained the list of schools that receive the funding can be modified provided the schools meet certain criteria, including “the school is the last one in the community served by the board, there are no other public services in the community, it’s remote from other schools on the board and the distance to travel … (has been) deemed unreasonable and where the board has determined that the rural students make up a large portion of the student population.”