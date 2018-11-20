Waterdown dancer joins the cast of 'The Nutcracker': A Canadian Tradition

A classic Christmas story comes to life at Canada’s Ballet Jörgen, and this year, a young Waterdown dancer takes the stage in the 2018 performance of The Nutcracker — A Canadian Tradition.

Eight-year-old Zofia Ackerman, a student at Waterdown's The Dream Centre, will join the professional company for the performance on Dec. 8, at FirstOntario Concert Hall in Hamilton. She will dance the roles of a frog and bear cub.

Every year, young dancers ages seven to 11 are invited to audition, as part of the dance company's Nutcracker Local Participant Program to fill animal roles, such as a dragonfly, chipmunk, squirrel and beaver. Once cast, the dancers get to interact with the company and gain performance experience onstage.

“It’s so exciting," said Ackerman's mom Anita. "We did the audition just kind of on a whim, and she made it through the first audition and the second audition, and when she came out, yelling ‘Oh, I made it, I made it!'”

The story of The Nutcracker dates back to 1816, in The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, written by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann. It tells the story of Marie, who is gifted a nutcracker that is carved in the shape of a soldier, who, after fighting and defeating the mouse king, takes her away to a magical kingdom. The original story was a much darker tale before French writer Alexandre Dumas transformed the story into a more whimsical story — Tchaikovsky’s inspiration for the libretto for his 1892 ballet in which Marie becomes Clara.

Ackerman said she auditioned at The Dream Centre. By mid-November, the dancers were rehearsing on the big stage, practising the routines that will see the young ballerina dance in two scenes.

Anita, who went to see the ballet when she was a little girl, said her daughter’s involvement in the Christmastime production is an exciting one.

“To actually get to sit in the audience and see your kid on the stage, it’s a big feeling, like it really fills you with pride,” she said.

“It’s a really big move for me," said Ackerman. "I’ve only done ballet for two years, and now I’m in The Nutcracker.”