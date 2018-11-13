Waterdown's Krista Webb overcomes injuries and fear to win gold

Webb qualified for the tournament by competing in the national championships in Calgary and Montreal, noting that she did both for the extra experience.

She said the most difficult thing about the injuries were that they cut into her ability to train and prepare.

“Every other year I’ve done this I’ve felt very well-prepared, because I train right up to it,” she continued. “This year, I didn’t have that.

“So, I really lost a lot of confidence and motivation.”

In fact, once she was at the event, Webb said that her husband Paul Mercer had to convince her to compete.

“My husband is, for sure, my biggest champion,” she said. “He gave me a pep talk before about doing it, and he coached me in the ring.

“I probably wouldn’t have won without him.”

In fact, Webb said that due to the injuries and lack of preparation, she was terrified to fight her opponent in the final, Evangelia Tsanni.

Webb noted that she watched Tsanni win all the way through the tournament, which led to her building her opponent up in her head and feeling that she was unstoppable.

She added that it is important to go into a fight believing that you are going to win. But while she may not have felt that way heading into the fight, Webb said that even when she doesn’t believe in herself, Mercer does.

“My confidence was rattled, and his coaching got me on track.”

Webb said that her win was probably one of the best things to happen in her life.

“The time leading up to it, I was in such a bad headspace,” she explained. “Then, when I won, it just cleared all that away.”

In the aftermath of the win, the winner is taken to a separate room to await the medal ceremony, and Webb admitted she broke down in tears.

“I don’t even know how long I sat in that chair,” she said. “I just let it all out before I got my head back.”

Webb noted that she was hoping to bring home a gold medal in forms as well, but her shoulder injury impacted her ability.

“That is an area where I need a lot of training,” she said. “Fighting comes a little more naturally to me than the kata, so the lack of training hurt.”

Webb began doing karate 16 years ago, starting because her daughter got into the martial art. She has been competing at the WKU World Championships since 2007, before taking a break, but has competed at the world event the past four years.

This year’s win is one of the top two achievements of her karate career, Webb said, on par with her gold medal win in the 2015 event in Albir, Spain.

While the win in Spain was exciting, because it was her first gold medal, Webb said that this experience has had a larger impact on her day-to-day life.

“The impact on my life — I’m going about every day differently,” she added. “The injuries are still there, but my headspace is just so much better.”

A fourth-degree black belt in wado kai karate, Webb runs the karate program at the YMCA in Waterdown, Burlington and downtown Hamilton, and had four students at the Greece event.

Having students at the event actually helped Webb power through her fear and compete.

“Having the students there watching, I was scared — I wanted to quit, I wanted to chicken out,” she said. “But I wouldn’t have, because they’re there watching you, and you’re the example.”

Moving forward in her recovery, Webb said that she hopes to avoid surgery, instead treating the injury with massage therapy and physiotherapy, as well as a strengthening program for the surrounding muscles.

“They say it could be months to get it back,” she said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever dealt with a shoulder injury.”

In terms of her recovery and the future of her karate career, Webb said that she plans to reassess in January. However, she said she plans to go to next year’s WKU World Championship in Austria — even if it is only as a coach.

“I want to keep the pressure off, ride out the year and focus on health and recovery,” she said. “Then, in the new year, make plans for how next year’s team will go.”