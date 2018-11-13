Staff complaints trigger bosses' job leave

WINNIPEG — Two top executives with the popular Winnipeg-based restaurant chain Stella's are taking an indefinite leave of absence following allegations by former staff of hostile working conditions and harassment.

Stella's said in a statement issued Monday that effective immediately, Grant Anderson, vice-president of operations, and Brad Burrows, regional manager, were taking leave to ensure the integrity of an independent investigation process.

The company is also apologizing to employees, saying it’s addressing their allegations.

Stella's says a human resources consulting firm has now been hired to investigate complaints from staff and that an enhanced workplace training policy will be rolled out.