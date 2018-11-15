Fire claims popular recreation spots in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Southern California residents faced with the loss of lives and homes in a huge wildfire also are grappling with the destruction of a vast swath of public lands that are popular destinations for hikers, horseback riders and mountain bikers.

The Woolsey Fire has charred more than 83 per cent of National Park Service land within the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, where officials announced Wednesday that all trails were closed.

"We understand that folks are curious about how their favourite park spots fared. We promise to share that ASAP," the park service tweeted, warning that the blaze was still active after burning for nearly a week.

Three people have been found dead in fire zone, which spans 153 square miles (396 square kilometres).

The fire broke out Nov. 8 and quickly became one of the largest and most destructive in state history. Firefighters have made steady progress this week, getting it more than halfway contained, but warned many hotspots remain.

A massive burn scar encompasses more than 30 square miles (80 square kilometres) within the recreation area that stretches from beaches to inland mountains straddling Los Angeles and Ventura counties. It's the largest urban national park in the nation, with more than 30 million visitors every year.

Cyril Jay-Rayon, 52, watched the news with despair as flames engulfed what he called his "main playground" — a rugged area where he rode his mountain bike a few times a week. It includes the famous Backbone Trail, a 65-mile (104-kilometre) route that offers challenging terrain for bikers and hikers who are rewarded with soaring views of the Pacific Ocean.

"It's just devastating. Those trails are my sanity. It's where I ground myself," he said. "I love the city, but I also love how easy it is to get out into the wild."

People share their recreation areas with wildlife, including 13 mountain lions tracked by biologists via GPS collars. Park officials said two of the big cats were unaccounted for. Four monitored bobcats also were believed to have survived, but their habitats were burned, the park service said.

While the damage was still being assessed, officials confirmed that Paramount Ranch's "Western Town," a landmark film location dating to 1927 that included a jail, hotel and saloon, burned to the ground. The TV shows "Westworld," ''The Mentalist" and "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" were among the productions that shot there.