Audit cites poor decision-making for California bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — State auditors say flawed decision-making and poor contract management contributed to billions of dollars in cost overruns and delays in building California's bullet train between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The audit released Thursday faults the High-Speed Rail Authority for starting limited construction in 2013 before it completed critical planning. That led to numerous contract changes, project delays and cost overruns in what is now projected to be a $77 billion project.

It cites more than $2 billion in contract changes in three active Central Valley projects, and delays that pushed back completion estimates from this year to 2022.

The board says it accepts auditors' recommendations.