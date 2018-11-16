C.H. Bray rebuild to shift Ancaster students to Queen’s Rangers

The reconstruction of Ancaster’s C.H. Bray public elementary school will trigger a series of chesslike moves, including shifting about 400 students in kindergarten to Grade 6 to Queen’s Rangers in west Flamborough next September.

The transition plan will see Grade 7 and 8 students in the C.H. Bray catchment area continue to go to Ancaster Senior but switch to the 495-pupil replacement school once it opens.

Stacey Zucker, associate director of support services, said staff hopes to have the necessary city approvals in hand to tender the $12.25-million project in February, allowing demolition and reconstruction to begin in July.

If all goes to plan, the new JK-8 school will open in September 2020 and no later than the following January, she told members of trustees’ finance and facilities committee.

This transition, in particular, is pretty complex, with a lot of moving pieces with multiple schools involved. — Todd White

The existing C.H. Bray is a JK-6 school and the board will consult the public to help pick a name for the replacement school by the end of June so it can be used at the Queen’s Rangers holding school, which will add three portable classrooms.

Ancaster Senior is also getting a $3.7-million addition, expected to be completed by next September, as part of an accommodation review plan to eventually close neighbouring Fessenden and Queen’s Rangers, and rebuild C.H. Bray and Rousseau.

Zucker said Ancaster Senior and Fessenden will become a two-campus JK-8 school next September and remain so until the province provides funding to rebuild Rousseau.

A similar process will choose a name for the two-campus school by the end of June.

Transition committees will be struck to provide parental and public input on the C.H. Bray and two-campus changes.

Asked why all C.H. Bray students can’t go to Fessenden instead, Zucker said combined enrolment at Fessenden and Ancaster Senior is already at 840 and requires six portables.