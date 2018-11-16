C.H. Bray rebuild to shift Ancaster students to Queen’s Rangers

The reconstruction of Ancaster’s C.H. Bray public elementary school will trigger a series of chesslike moves, including shifting about 400 students in kindergarten to Grade 6 to Queen’s Rangers in west Flamborough next September.
The transition plan will see Grade 7 and 8 students in the C.H. Bray catchment area continue to go to Ancaster Senior but switch to the 495-pupil replacement school once it opens.
Stacey Zucker, associate director of support services, said staff hopes to have the necessary city approvals in hand to tender the $12.25-million project in February, allowing demolition and reconstruction to begin in July.
If all goes to plan, the new JK-8 school will open in September 2020 and no later than the following January, she told members of trustees’ finance and facilities committee.
The existing C.H. Bray is a JK-6 school and the board will consult the public to help pick a name for the replacement school by the end of June so it can be used at the Queen’s Rangers holding school, which will add three portable classrooms.
Ancaster Senior is also getting a $3.7-million addition, expected to be completed by next September, as part of an accommodation review plan to eventually close neighbouring Fessenden and Queen’s Rangers, and rebuild C.H. Bray and Rousseau.
Zucker said Ancaster Senior and Fessenden will become a two-campus JK-8 school next September and remain so until the province provides funding to rebuild Rousseau.
A similar process will choose a name for the two-campus school by the end of June.
Transition committees will be struck to provide parental and public input on the C.H. Bray and two-campus changes.
Asked why all C.H. Bray students can’t go to Fessenden instead, Zucker said combined enrolment at Fessenden and Ancaster Senior is already at 840 and requires six portables.
Enrolment would jump to nearly 1,200 and need at least eight more portables if all C.H. Bray students go there, she said.
“We already have here concerns from parents about parking, about busing and just about transportation and walking in general,” Zucker said.
At the written suggestion of the area’s trustee, Alex Johnstone, who was unable to make the meeting, the committee directed staff to update trustees on the status of the C.H. Bray rebuild in February in case the project encounters unanticipated delays.
That’s a potential concern because new schools in Beverly and Greensville were late in getting building permits and original tenders came in well over budget, pushing back opening dates.
Trustees also backed Johnstone’s call for a review of the two-campus plan at Ancaster Senior and Fessenden in two years if the province doesn’t provide funding to rebuild Rousseau by then.
Board chair Todd White said the two measures are “the responsible thing to do” to ensure a temporary plan doesn’t become permanent and avoid unnecessarily demolishing C.H. Bray if there’s “a huge delay” in starting construction on the new school.
“This transition, in particular, is pretty complex, with a lot of moving pieces with multiple schools involved,” he said.
“From our experience conducting transitions in the past, we’ve learned from some of our mistakes, if you want to call them that, as we work through some of the unknowns.”
