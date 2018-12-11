PEOPLE PROFILE: Eagle's Nest Association's Debra Tigchelaar

Debra Tigchelaar is the leader of the Eagle's Nest Association, a charitable organization in Waterdown that includes Drummond House, the HOPE Centre and Rescued and Restored in Freelton.
Founded in 2002, the association helps women and children who have left abusive and/or desperate situations while helping them get back on their feet. Recently, Tigchelaar sat down with the Review's Julia Lovett to tell our readers a bit more about herself.
Let's get to know Debra.
Q: How do you like to spend your spare time?
A: If you know me, you would know that I am an extravert who loves people — they energize me. So, doing the work I do is one of my passions, but in my spare time I love to hike. Walking in nature also renews me and gives me a great sense of how beautiful this world is.
My faith sustains me through the good times and bad, and has been the main reason I love to serve others. Reading also gives me pleasure, and I like to get away to my cabin in upstate New York in the Amish area, where I am off grid and find peace.
Q: What’s on your reading list? Is there a book you’re reading now?
A: Currently, I am reading a book called Soup by Jon Gordon, which is a simple little book that is filled with leadership ideas and some very good tips which I love — as I grow in my executive role at Eagle's Nest. I also love to read books on people who are leaders and who have a calling to help others. [Jean] Vanier, Mother Teresa, Henri Nouwen are all my favourites that I can read and reread.
Q: What are you listening to on your music player at the moment?
A: At the moment I am listening to Christmas songs — Sarah McLachlan's Wintersong. Enya is another favourite, as well as classical music of all sorts.
Q: If there was a quote you live by, what would it be and why?
A: “No person should have to make life-changing decisions in a place of crisis.”
This is my quote and I use it and live by it. We all are blessed with so much in Canada, and I believe we should come beside those who are struggling or in crisis. We all go through seasons of suffering and we are called to “do unto others what we would have done to us.” By helping others and offering them support, people are more equipped to make hard decisions in a healthier place, and chances are they will be made with wisdom and be healthier than if made in the midst of a crisis. This goes for all of us — for all of us will experience suffering at one time or another in our life.
Another quote I love and it goes with this, is “Give until it hurts;” [in other] words, what does it really mean if we give help to those from our abundance, instead giving to others until it causes us to sacrifice? Therefore, we are able to enter into the suffering of others and bring hope. This is a blessed place to be found.
Q: If you were a colour, what would you be?
A: Purple. However, I love all colours — especially bright colours — something you can tell by the colour of car I drive.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
