PEOPLE PROFILE: Eagle's Nest Association's Debra Tigchelaar

Q: If there was a quote you live by, what would it be and why?

A: “No person should have to make life-changing decisions in a place of crisis.”

This is my quote and I use it and live by it. We all are blessed with so much in Canada, and I believe we should come beside those who are struggling or in crisis. We all go through seasons of suffering and we are called to “do unto others what we would have done to us.” By helping others and offering them support, people are more equipped to make hard decisions in a healthier place, and chances are they will be made with wisdom and be healthier than if made in the midst of a crisis. This goes for all of us — for all of us will experience suffering at one time or another in our life.

Another quote I love and it goes with this, is “Give until it hurts;” [in other] words, what does it really mean if we give help to those from our abundance, instead giving to others until it causes us to sacrifice? Therefore, we are able to enter into the suffering of others and bring hope. This is a blessed place to be found.

Q: If you were a colour, what would you be?

A: Purple. However, I love all colours — especially bright colours — something you can tell by the colour of car I drive.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.