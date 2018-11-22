Road closure information in advance of the Flamborough parade

Santa rolls into town Saturday.

The Flamborough Santa Claus Parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Hamilton Street North at Rockhaven Lane and will wind its way through downtown Waterdown, where spectators will line the streets to catch of glimpse of Jolly Old Saint Nick.

To make way for the man of the hour, there are a few road closures motorists will have to contend with.

JUST THE FACTS

• The parade procession will travel south along Hamilton Street to Dundas Street. It will head east along Dundas Street before heading north on Main Street. It will head west on Parkside Drive, coming to an end at Hamilton Street.

• Parking is available in and around the parade route. However, streets will be closed starting at 6 p.m.

• Streets impacted by the road closure include Hamilton, Dundas and Main streets, as well as a section of Parkside Drive.

• Streets will remain closed until the last float crosses the finish line on Parkside Drive at Hamilton Street.

• Accessible parking is available at Turkstra Lumber (61 Hamilton St. N.), where a special viewing area for persons with disabilities will also be set up. Those looking to access the Turkstra Lumber lot must do so before the roads close at 6 p.m.

For more information about the parade, visit www.flamboroughsantaclausparade.com.

