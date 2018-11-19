Hamilton trustees spurn call to rein in use of school-issued iPads

Mountain public school trustee Dawn Danko says she isn’t giving up on her bid for tighter rules on the use of board-issued iPad minis despite little apparent support from her colleagues.

Members of trustees’ policy committee rejected all three of Danko’s proposals to revise the board’s 21st Century learning policy, including to limit the use of digital devices in elementary schools to “purposeful education uses.”

She also sought changes to no longer allow students in grades 4 to 8 to use the iPads during unsupervised lunches and recesses, and to give teachers the discretion to collect all digital devices during lessons.

Stoney Creek trustee Jeff Beattie said those rules would be restrictive and confusing, potentially doing more harm than good.

It’s not about banning. — Dawn Danko

Apart from not applying equally to students’ personal devices, they would prevent teachers from agreeing to a student benefit from some extra work on an iPad during recess, he said

“From time to time a student stays in, or a group of students stays in, to do a little more work, to press a little bit further, get a little bit of practice. This policy if it were enacted would prohibit that,” Beattie said.

Board chair Todd White said he strongly opposes limiting the iPads to purposeful educational uses because it treats the digital and nondigital worlds differently.

He said it could lead to a scenario where a student who had a physical comic book and one on an iPad would only be allowed to read the former.

“With that clause, it would take away my digital comic book and I would be left with my physical comic book. So I’m no to that,” White said.

After more than an hour of discussion, the committee agreed to recommend one change to the policy. It would amend a guiding principle to clarify digital tools can only be used “in a manner that is consistent with Code of Conduct policies.”